Bryan Adams to perform at socially distant concert

Bryan Adams to perform at socially distant concert in Germany

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 09 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 14:41 ist
Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams. Credit: PTI

Music icon Bryan Adams is playing a socially distant show in Germany in September.

The 60-year-old Canadian singer will headline the stadium show “Give Live A Chance” in Dusseldorf, which will be attended by 12,000 people.

Adams shared the details of his performance on Instagram.

“I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September.

"I’m playing acoustically - on my own / no band. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 11th at 10 am through,” he wrote alongside the event’s digital poster.

Other artists who are set to perform at the concert are Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.

As per Germany’s Covid-19 precaution guidelines, the concertgoers will have to sit 1.5 metres apart and everyone has to wear a mask.

They will also have to register their contact details and will be arriving and leaving at specific time slots in groups of 10 people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bryan Adams
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Music
Entertainment

What's Brewing

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

The fine art of doodling

The fine art of doodling

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 