BTS drops new track 'Permission to Dance'

K-pop sensation BTS on Friday unveiled their latest song Permission to Dance, an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music.

The new track is part of K-pop group's CD single Butter, which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- have collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.

The cheerful and optimistic track inspires others to move to the rhythm and music. In the nearly five-minute-long track, the group, which is equally popular for their often effortless dance moves, performs in a carefree and energetic manner.

There is also an abundance of balloons in the video, especially purple ones, which is the colour that symbolises the K-pop band and its die-hard fan base, also known as Army.

Permission to Dance was written by Sheeran and Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, along with frequent Sheeran collaborator, British producer Steve Mac, as well as Butter co-writer Jenna Andrews.

BTS will perform the new track during their two-night stint on July 13 and 14 on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking their live debut of the song on a US television show.

Meanwhile, the K-pop group's smash hit track Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot.