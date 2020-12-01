BTS rules Billboard Hot 100 chart once again with 'Life Goes On'

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 again with 'Life Goes On'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 01 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 15:15 ist
BTS boy band. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korean music sensation BTS have once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Life Goes On, the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition).

The song, a soothing melody reflecting the state of life under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Life Goes On is closely followed by the Grammy-nominated Dynamite, the closing track of 'BE', on No 3 this week.

Dynamite, which is the music group's first full-fledged English single, previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first pop act from South Korea to achieve this feat.

According to Billboard, BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs.

Other five songs from the eight-track album 'BE' also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with Blue & Grey on No 13, Stay on No 22, Fly To My Room on No 69, closely followed by Telepathy on No 70 and Dis-ease on No 72.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for Dynamite. They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for Love Yourself: Tear.

The 63rd Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on January 31, 2021.

