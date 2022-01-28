Budget 2022 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 and many expect her to introduce key schemes for the development of important sectors of the economy. With the common man eager to know more about these potential announcements, here are five films to set the mood for the big day.

The Big Bull (Hindi, 2021)

The financial thriller was inspired by the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta and revolved around what happens when a man from a humble background emerges as a major 'market manipulator'. It featured an effective performance from Abhishek Bachchan, which clicked with his die-hard fans. The Big Bull had an impressive supporting cast that included Ileana, Sohum Shah and Saurabh Shukla. Interestingly, Hansal Mehta's critically-acclaimed web series Scam 92 too was based on Harshad Mehta's rise and fall.

Baazaar (Hindi, 2018)

The Saif Ali Khan-starrer was a fairly engaging thriller that explored the dark secrets of the stock market. It revolved around the showdown between a principled young man and a seasoned yet manipulative financial expert. The film garnered a fair deal of attention because of its impressive performances and riveting twists but didn't live up to expectations at the box office. It featured Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh as the female protagonists.

Margin Call (English, 2011)

The J C Chandor-helmed movie dealt with a story that takes place in the span of 24 hours and highlighted the challenges faced by a Wall Street firm on verge of a financial disaster. It received praise for its compelling narrative, which transformed jargons into compelling dialogues, and measured performances. It had an ensemble cast headlined by Kevin Spacey, Zachary Quinto and Paul Bettany.

Corporate (Hindi, 2006)

Noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who specialises in riveting realistic drama, explored the corporate world's murky side with the underrated Corporate. The Bipasha Basu-starrer revolved around the cut-throat competition between two powerful industrialists and had managed to keep fans hooked because of the complex dynamics between the main characters.

Wall Street (Hindi, 1987)

Widely regarded as one of the most significant movies of the 80s, Wall Street focused on the dynamics between an up-and-coming stockbroker and a wealthy ‘corporate raider’. The classic attained cult status because of its compelling presentation and nuanced character development. Wall Street had a strong cast fronted by Hollywood legend Michael Douglas. The classic reportedly encouraged several people to enter the stock market, which serves as a strong reminder of its legacy. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, a sequel to the film, hit the screens in 2010 with Douglas reprising his role from the first part.