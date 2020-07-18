‘Bulbbul’ actor Avinash Tiwary responds to death hoax: Not so soon

Avinash Tiwary on death hoax: Not so soon

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was recently seen in Netflix film Bulbbul, on Saturday rubbished a media report of his death.

An entertainment portal published the news about Avinash’s demise and the actor took to social media to deny the report as well as express his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage.

“Not so soon guys. Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little… Plzz. Thank you," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Avinash, who made his foray in Bollywood with 2017 film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, made his debut as the lead with 2018’s Laila Majnu. His performance in the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences.

Avinash followed it up with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories (2018) and was recently seen in “Bulbbul”.

The actor’s upcoming project is the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra

