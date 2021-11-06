Need to make the internet safe for kids: Ayushmann

Bullying is traumatic for every person, need to make the internet a safe space for kids: Ayushmann Khurrana

He said that bullying often originates from people children come across in school

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2021, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 19:06 ist
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), shares his thoughts on creating a safe space for kids on the internet to mark the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School including Cyberbullying.

Ayushmann said: "Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in the present day it also happens online. In the case of cyberbullying, children are often not sure of how and where to access help, whether the bullying originates from people they know in school, in their communities or strangers on the internet."

The International Day was marked with the theme: 'Tackling cyberbullying and other forms of online violence involving children and young people'.

Ayushmann added: "As parents, teachers and family members, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that all children are aware of how to stay safe online, to create a safe space where children who experience online violence do not hesitate to seek help."

He urged: "Together, let us make the internet a safer place."

