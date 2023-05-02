Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Known for his evocative lyrics and melodic compositions, Lightfoot received five Grammy nominations over the years and won 17 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2023, 10:03 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 11:32 ist
Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, best known for folk-pop hits such as If You Could Read My Mind and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, died on Monday in a Toronto hospital, it was announced on his official Facebook page.

Canadian news outlets CTV and the CBC cited a family representative, Victoria Lord, as confirming his death. The cause was not immediately available.

Known for his evocative lyrics and melodic compositions, Lightfoot received five Grammy nominations over the years and won 17 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent.

Also Read | MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Lightfoot achieved the height of his popularity in the 1970s with songs from albums such as SundownSummertime Dream and Dream Street Rose that built on his guitar-driven folk roots to produce more rock and pop-oriented songs.

He retained a loyal following in Canada and the United States through extensive concert touring.

Lightfoot's catalogue of compositions tops 200 songs, a number of which have been covered by such performers as Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and Richie Havens. His For Lovin' Me and Early Morning Rain became hits for the folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary.

Lightfoot emerged from the folk music movement of the mid-1960s with signature tunes such as Canadian Railroad Trilogy and Pussywillows, Cat-Tails. In the 1970s, he picked up an electric guitar to pen pop ballads such as Beautiful and I'm Not Supposed to Care.

Lightfoot's 1976 epic The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald - about the drowning of 29 sailors when a freighter sank in a storm on Lake Superior - remains one of fans' most loved songs. In it, Lightfoot coupled a soaring melody with poignant lyrics about the sailors' last hours.

He also topped the singles charts with such hits as Carefree Highway, the ballad If You Could Read My Mind, his first major international hit, about a dissolving marriage, and two songs reportedly inspired by his volatile romance with backup singer and rock groupie Cathy Smith - Sundown and Rainy Day People.

Aside from writing lyrics and music, Lightfoot performed his songs in a warm tenor suited to ballads, though his voice grew thinner over the years, and was known for his clear articulation as a vocalist.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Entertainment News
Canada
Toronto
Music

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

 