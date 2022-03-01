Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations

The Cannes Film Festival said Tuesday that Russian delegations will not be welcome at this year's event in May due to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The Cannes Festival wishes to express all its support to the Ukrainian people," its team said in a statement.
"We are adding our voice to those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denouce the attitude of Russia and its leaders."
