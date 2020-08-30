Cannot entertain that now: Sanjana Sanghi on late response to #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, recently told India Today that the later actor was deeply affected by Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi's delayed response to the #MeToo allegations against him in 2018. She also claimed that 'Anni' felt that the accusations were part of a larger scheme against him.

Sanjana has reacted to the Jalebi heroine's claims and said that she is in no mood to 'entrain' her allegations. While speaking to India Today, 'Kizzie' added that she has already explained her side of the story.

"As a woman, I have said more than everything that I have said. I have said enough and there is nothing new that I have to add. I literally cannot entertain that stuff right now,” she said.

While promoting Dil Bechara, Sanjana had told Pinkvilla that Sushant had treated her quite well on the sets of the film and added that the allegations were baseless.

SSR, the star of hit films like MS Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A section of the Twitterverse initially claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to 'sabotage' his career as he was an outsider as opposed to a star kid They even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being 'products of nepotism', which ruffled a few feathers.

The case took a turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar police and claimed that Rhea had tried to 'grab' his son's wealth. The actress reacted to the allegations, highlighting that the 'truth' will prevail. The Supreme Court recently asked the CBI to probe the matter

Meanwhile, Rhea is being investigated by various agencies in connection with SSR's death