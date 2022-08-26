Can't wait to watch 'Cobra', Suresh Raina tells Irfan Pathan

Can't wait to watch 'Cobra', Raina tells Irfan Pathan

Cricketer Suresh Raina and actor Suniel Shetty were among those who were absolutely impressed with the trailer of director Ajay Gnanmuthu's Cobra through which cricketer Irfan Pathan makes his acting debut in Tamil.

The Tamil film, which features actors Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has Irfan Pathan playing an investigator looking to nab Cobra.

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina was among those who took to twitter to congratulate Irfan Pathan on his acting debut.

Raina tweeted: "So happy for you brother Irfan Pathan to watch you perform in Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you and the entire cast, huge success on this. Can't wait to watch this one!"

Suresh Raina wasn't the only one who was impressed. Actor Suniel Shetty too took to Twitter to congratulate Irfan Pathan.

He tweeted: "A true all-rounder by all means Irfan Pathan! Hats off to you!! All the very best to you Chiyaan Vikram and the entire cast and crew of Cobra.

Cobra, a gripping action thriller that has triggered huge expectations, is to release on August 31 worldwide.

