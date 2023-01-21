'Captain America: New World Order' casts Xosha Roquemore in pivotal role

Actor Xosha Roquemore has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Marvel Studios' upcoming feature Captain America: New World Order.

The film marks Mackie's returns to reprise his role as Sam Wilson who has been tapped as the new Captain America following the series finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the ensemble also features Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas.

Julius Onah is attached to direct from a script penned by Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Plot details are currently under wraps.

The movie is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

Roquemore most recently starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Her other credits include comedy series Sherman’s Showcase, Black Monday and Atlanta.