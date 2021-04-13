Cate Blanchett to lead Todd Field's next feature directorial venture

Cate Blanchett to lead Todd Field's next venture

PTI
  • Apr 13 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 14:56 ist
Hollywood star Cate Blanchett. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has come on board to play the central character in "In the Bedroom" helmer Todd Field's upcoming feature directorial venture "TAR".

According to Deadline, the drama is set in Berlin and the makers are planning to start the production in September.

Field has also penned the movie, to be backed by Universal Pictures-based Focus Features.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Field will produce the film via his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions.

The filmmaker's last directing gig was 2006's Kate Winslet-led "Little Children", the adaptation of the Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name.

