CBI closer to grilling Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After visiting the crime scene twice and questioning people who used to be around Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is closer to grilling the late actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

Over the weekend, CBI visited the duplex-flat at Mount Blanc in Carter Road at Bandra twice, where they have recreated the crime scene and gathered evidence.

The CBI has grilled Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, their cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Dipesh Sawant, several times at the DRDO & IAF guesthouses at Santacruz and have taken them to the flat.

The CBI is now set to summon Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father Lt Col (Retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty.

Before the Chakraborty family, who have been named by Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, are grilled, the CBI is aiming with necessary evidence against them.

The CBI will also be grilling producer and Sushant’s friend Sandeep Singh, who was among the first to reach the flat after the actor’s death and made necessary arrangements for the funeral.