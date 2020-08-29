CBI mulls polygraph tests on Rhea Chakraborty, other key suspects in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Nearly 10 days into the investigation of the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is contemplating conducting polygraph tests on key suspects including the star’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

In the last 10 days, the CBI has grilled Rhea and her brother Showik, for several hours.

Others who have been investigated include Sushant’s flatmate and creative art designer Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant, cook Keshav Bachner and helper Neeraj Singh.

The late actor’s chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar too has been questioned.

Some of them have been confronted and interrogated together.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) too are probing the money laundering and drug angles, respectively.

Sushant (34), who was facing mental health issues, was found dead in his duplex flat in Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai.

Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, a company that was floated by Sushant, Rhea and Showik - to realize the dreams of the actor – has also come under scrutiny and all aspects of it are being investigated.

The suspects are being interrogated at DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility in Kalina area of Mumbai.

However, Pithani, who was a close friend of Sushant, had once been taken to CBI’s Mumbai regional headquarters at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The CBI had visited the flat twice, been to Bandra police station thrice and the Dr RN Cooper Hospital four times.

CBI has collected and studied 56 statements that the Mumbai police has recorded during the investigation under section 174 of CrPC after having registered the accidental death report (ADR).

The CBI has also spoken to zonal deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe and senior officers of Bandra police station, that conducted the probe.

The Bandra police station has recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", actor Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar among others.

The CBI also has statements recorded by the ED which include that of Rhea, her brother Showik, their father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.