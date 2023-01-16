CCA 2023: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

CCA: Jeremy Allen White wins Best Actor for 'The Bear'

Jeremy plays the central character of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine

Jeremy Allen White. Credit: AFP Photo

At Critics Choice Awards 2023, American actor Jeremy Allen White won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal in the comedy-drama television series, The Bear.

The series is about a young chef from the world of fine dining, who comes home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. After he takes over the business, he encounters debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff left behind by his brother.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics Choice Awards reads: "Congratulations to #JeremyAllenWhite, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series".

Jeremy plays the central character of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine.

Jeremy is best known for his long-running role as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the Showtime dramedy series Shameless. He has also appeared in the first season of the thriller series Homecoming and in several films including Afterschool, Twelve, After Everything and The Rental.

