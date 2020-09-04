CCB officials detain actress Ragini Dwivedi to interrogate her in connection with Sandalwood drug case

Central Crime Branch officials have detained Ragini Dwivedi after over four hours of searching in her house. During the search officials seized her mobiles phones, laptops and other valuables. The officials went to her house around 6:30 am and ended the search procedure around 10:27 pm.

Ragini has been detained as she didn't respond properly or answer to the questions of the CCB officials. Meanwhile, the officials had allowed her advocates to meet Ragini around 10:22 pm.

A senior officer said, Ragini argued with the police officers who went to search her house. Instead of answering their questions she allegedly argued that she is not involved in drug peddling or drug abuse. She also got into an argument with the police stating if someone attends a party it doesn't mean that one has consumed drugs. Since she was not cooperating with police interrogating her, she has been detained and taken to CCB office from her house around 10:27 pm.

She again waived hands at the news cameras, when officials stopped her, she again argued with them. The officials allowed Ragini to travel in her SUV (Toyota Innova) along with her advocates escorted by police inspector Anjumala T Nayak.