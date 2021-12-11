'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opens on a decent note

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana opens on a decent note

The film collected Rs 3.75 crore at the domestic box office on day 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 11:54 ist
A still from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which hit the screens on November 10, has opened to a decent response at the box office. It collected Rs 3.75 crore in India on the opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

More to follow...

