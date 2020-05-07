Chandoo Mondeti says ‘Savyasachi’ debacle did not affect his friendship with Naga Chaitanya

It is no secret that 2018 was a forgettable year for actor Naga Chaitanya. The young hero suffered a big setback when the much-hyped Savyasachi, marking his second collaboration with Premam director Chandoo Mondeti, bombed at the box office and failed to impress the target audience. During a recent interaction with the media, the fast-rising filmmaker said that the movie had a terrific concept but could not reach its potential as he misjudged things and added ‘masala’ to the narrative. Chandoo, however, made it clear that the lacklustre response to Savyasachi did not affect his friendship with Chay.

Savyasachi, touted to be an action-thriller, featured Naga Chaitanya in a new avatar and revolved around the exploits of a man who has the ‘vanishing twin’ syndrome. The film starred Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady and marked her Tollywood debut. The cast included Madhavan, Rao Ramesh and Eesha Rebba.

Coming back to Chandoo Mondeti, he will soon be resuming work on the pan-India biggie Karthikeya 2. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is going through a fairly eventful phase on the work front. The ‘Yuva Samarat’ was last seen in the Bobby-directed Venky Mama that did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from the target audience. The movie featured Venkatesh as the parallel lead and this proved to be its ‘X factor’.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Love Story that marks his first collaboration with Sai Pallavi. The romantic-drama has piqued the curiosity with the catchy Ay Pilla song and this might work in its favour. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the coronavirus situation improves.

Credit: Tollywood.Net

