Character's scenes, ensemble cast drew me towards 'Jugaadistan': Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur says he took up the upcoming series Jugaadistan as he liked his character's scenes and the fact that the show features an ensemble cast that includes established performers Sumeet Vyas and Tanvi Azmi. Speaking to DH, The Made in Heaven star said that he did not read the full story while preparing for the series as he approaches roles instinctively. He praised director Akarsh Khurana, calling him a 'mini industry'.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What made you take up Jugaadistan?

I wanted to work with Akarsh Khurana and with this, my desire finally materialised. I like my character's scenes when I read them. It has a young team and an ensemble cast.

How was the experience of collaborating with Akarsh Khurana?

It was a really good experience. I have known him for a while through common friends. He gives a lot of out at any point in time, something that makes him a mini-industry. The biggest thing about him, however, is that he is a special human.

How did you prepare for the show?

I generally approach characters instinctively and refrain from preparing too much. For Jugaadistaan, I approached the story in reverse and refrained from going through the script in one go, This worked for me as I play a journalist in the series.

What was the most challenging experience of the shoot?

The most challenging aspect of the shoot was the fact that the second wave of the pandemic happened when we were shooting. In a way, Covid made this a memorable experience.

You received praise for your work in Made in Heaven and The Gone Game. Does this add to the pressure?

I don't take pressure when I work on a project as I feel that the process is more rewarding. My work ends with dubbing. I am not concerned about the outcome.

What's your take on the title?

We initially had a different title for the show but then they changed it. We were fond of the original choice. These are calls actors can't take as such things are decided by the makers. I hope people like the title and the show when it releases.

Tell us a bit about your upcoming projects. Do you plan to turn director in the future?

You will see me in both. In the OTT space, I am working on Made in Heaven 2 and The Gone Game 2. In films, I have Lord Curzon Ki Haveli with Rasika. As far as direction is concerned, it is a faraway fantasy.