Chhaya Kadam impresses in an action avatar in Paul Rupesh's 'Pedigree'

The thriller is claimed to be the first ‘silent Indian film’ after the post-sound era

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 14:50 ist
Chhaya Kadam on the poster of Bollywood movie 'Pedigree'. Credit: Special Arrangement

Chhaya Kadam known for her spectacular performances in Bollywood movies like ‘Fandry’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Andhadun’ and ‘Antim’ will be seen in a different avatar in Paul Rupesh's film ‘Pedigree’. The thriller is claimed to be the first ‘silent Indian film’ after the post-sound era.

In the film's teaser released by the makers, the award-winning actress impressed in an action avatar. It was reported that Chhaya performed an eleven-minute action scene in the climax of the film without a body double and was seriously injured multiple times during the shoot.

The neo-noir film is an experimental project completely dependent on a special sound design and has not a single dialogue. Director Paul Rupesh's upcoming films are 'Alchemist' and 'Son' which will see Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles respectively.

