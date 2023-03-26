Chhaya Kadam impresses in an action avatar in Paul Rupesh's 'Pedigree'

Chhaya Kadam known for her spectacular performances in Bollywood movies like ‘Fandry’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Andhadun’ and ‘Antim’ will be seen in a different avatar in Paul Rupesh's film ‘Pedigree’. The thriller is claimed to be the first ‘silent Indian film’ after the post-sound era.

In the film's teaser released by the makers, the award-winning actress impressed in an action avatar. It was reported that Chhaya performed an eleven-minute action scene in the climax of the film without a body double and was seriously injured multiple times during the shoot.

The neo-noir film is an experimental project completely dependent on a special sound design and has not a single dialogue. Director Paul Rupesh's upcoming films are 'Alchemist' and 'Son' which will see Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles respectively.