'Chhorii' will introduce a new style of horror to Bollywood: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she decided to take up her upcoming movie Chhorii as its script has the potential to redefine the tenets of the horror genre in Bollywood.

"The director is passionate about the genre and we want to introduce a new style of horror to Bollywood. I was really drawn to the story and the script," she told DH.

Chhorii has been directed by Vishal Furia and is a remake of his Marathi movie Lapachhapi, which emerged as a major critical success. The story revolves around a pregnant woman's attempts at protecting her unborn child from evil spirits. Nushrratt says that it wasn't easy to prepare for the film as she did not have a reference point.

"I really could not imagine what it means to be pregnant I spoke to my aunts to understand the process and realised that no two motherhoods are the same," added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star.

She also decided to skip the Marathi version to avoid knowing too much about the story.

"I relied on the fear of the unknown to prepare, so Vishal asked me to avoid the Marathi version. The idea was to know very little about the plot to keep the suspense intact," said Nushrratt

The 'fear of the unknown' and the fact that Chhorii was shot in a field made it a spooky experience for the star.

'Nearly 80 per cent of my scenes are in a field. The whole thing added to my performance," said Nushrratt

Chhorii, has an impressive supporting cast that includes Rajesh Jais and veteran actor Mita Vashisht.

"It was a great experience to work with them. They are such senior actors. Mita, in particular, is an inspiration for us," said the star.

It remains to be seen whether Chhorii proves to be a game-changer for her when it premieres on Prime Video on November 26.

Nushrratt , meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. She also has the Sunny Kaushal-starrer Hurdang in her kitty.