Chiranjeevi books Sankranti 2023 slot for 'Mega154'

Chiranjeevi books Sankranti 2023 slot for 'Mega154'

Chiranjeevi's 154th movie, which is being directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), is all set to hit the screens during Sankranti 2023

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 24 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 15:49 ist
South Indian actor Chiranjeevi. Credit: PTI Photo

In Telugu, the Sankranti season is one of the most eagerly anticipated times of year for movie releases.

In order to maximise theatrical box office receipts, most high-budget films are favoured to be released around this time period. Things are about to become interesting now that Chiranjeevi has entered the Sankranti race with his Mega154.

Chiranjeevi's 154th movie, which is being directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), is all set to hit the screens during Sankranti 2023. The makers, who took to their socials, announced the same on Friday.

Also Read: Instagram suspends singer Chinmayi Sripada's account

"Let us meet at theaters in Jan 2023," the makers of Mega154 (working title) announced through a poster. According to rumours, the film will be called "Vailtair Veerayya" and will tell a tale set in a well-known region of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In the film, described as a mass action blockbuster loaded with all the commercial components, Shruti Haasan plays the leading heroine opposite Chiranjeevi.

The movie's producers are Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan, with Mohan serving as a co-producer. A top-notch technical team is working on the project with a number of well-known actors.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chiranjeevi
Sankranti
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 