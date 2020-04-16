Chiranjeevi confirms Sujeeth will direct the Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’

A few websites had recently reported that young filmmaker Sujeeth is the frontrunner to helm the eagerly-awaited Telugu remake of Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi, and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. During a recent interaction with the media, ‘Megastar’ reacted to these rumours and confirmed that the Saaho director has indeed bagged the project. He added that the Telugu remake would be a bit different from the Malayalam version.

Sujeeth, who made his debut with Run Raja Run, hit the jackpot when he got the opportunity to direct the Prabhas starrer Saaho. The action-thriller emerged as a hit in the Hindi belt despite receiving negative reviews and proved that the young man is capable of delivering the goods when the stakes are high. Many feel this might have helped him bag the Lucifer remake.

Lucifer, directed by actor Prithviraj, featured Mohanlal in the lead role and revolved around what happens after the ‘death’ of a political bigwig. The film received rave reviews from the target audience and emerged as a runaway hit. The magnum opus had a stellar cast that included Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he was last seen in the much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened to a fantastic response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The period-drama had a strong supporting cast that featured Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan of Race Gurram fame and Jagapathi Babu,.

He will next be seen in Acharya, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film, touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones, was supposed to feature Trisha as the leading lady but this did not happen as the Lion actress opted out of the biggie citing ‘creative differences’. Following this, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to star opposite her Khaidi No 150 co-actor.

Also read: Chiranjeevi suspends 'Acharya' shoot due to coronavirus threat