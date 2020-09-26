Chiranjeevi dismisses rumours of Ram Charan not being part of 'Acharya'

Tollywood actor Ram Charan will be seen playing a key role in the eagerly-awaited Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. A few websites had recently reported that the 'Mega Bidda' had decided to opt out of the biggie to concentrate on the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which features him as the parallel lead alongside Jr NTR.

During a recent interaction with the media, 'Megastar' dismissed the rumours and confirmed that his 'bidda' is pretty much a part of Acharya, He added that his wife Suerkha wanted to see the two together on the big screen. Chiru revealed that he requested SSR to permit the Rangasthalam hero to be a part of his project.

Acharya, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, is touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones. The film features Chiranjeevi in a new avatar that has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. It was originally supposed to star Trisha as the leading but things did not work out as the powerhouse performer opted out of the flick due to 'creative differences'. The Lion star later said that she quit Acharya as she was not comfortable about working with a member out the team.

Kajal Aggarwal was soon roped in to replace 'Mohini' in the movie. Acharya is likely to hit screens in 2021.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hero will soon be turning his attention to the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer. The film is likely to feature him in a massy avatar and cater to the tastes of the Telugu audience. He also has the Telugu remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vedalam in his kitty. The film, to be directed by Meher Ramesh, features him in a new look and is likely to be a treat for the aam janta.