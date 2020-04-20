Chiranjeevi feels working with young directors will help him re-invent his reel image

Mass hero Chiranjeevi is arguably one of the most celebrated names in Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence. ‘Megastar’ recently told a leading website that he has no problems teaming up with young directors as this might help him re-invent himself, which many feel is the key to survival.

The veteran actor, who was last seen in the Surender Reddy-directed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, recently announced that he would be teaming up with young filmmaker Sujeeth of Saaho fame for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer and this had created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The film, likely to be referred to as Chiru 153, will feature the veteran in a massy new avatar and have a fair deal of commercial elements to elevate his heroism.

Chiranjeevi, however, will begin work on the Lucifer remake only after wrapping up his film with ace director Koratala Siva. The commercial-drama, which has been titled Acharya, is likely to have religious undertones and deal with a burning issue. Trisha was initially signed on to play the leading lady opposite her Stalin co-star. But ‘Mohini’ heroine exited the project citing‘creative differences’ and this ruffled a few feathers.

Chiru, however, dismissed her claim and said that the powerhouse performer had walked out of Acharya as she wanted to concentrate on her movie with top director Mani Ratnam. Thereafter, Trisha remarked that she did not wish to be a part of the Ram Charan-backed biggie as she was not comfortable working with a member of the team, which added the confusion.

Acharya is slated to release later this year but this might not happen owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the film industry to a standstill.

