Chiranjeevi Sarja death anniversary: 5 movies that left an impact on Sandalwood

Chiranjeevi Sarja was a promising star, an actor who left an impact on Sandalwood with his strong screen presence and impressive selection of roles. On Monday, as fans remember 'Chiru' on his first death anniversary, here is a look at five of his top performances.

Amma I Love You (2018)

The biggest hit of Chiranjeevi Sarja's career, Amma I Love You was a remake of the well-received Tamil movie Pichaikkaran, which featured Vijay Anthony, and served as strong proof of his growth as an actor. The film catered to the masses and revolved around a wealthy tycoon who takes part in a religious offering to save his dying mother. The actor received praise for his work, with most critics complimenting him for getting into the skin of the character.

Aake (2017)

The K M Chaitanya-helmed horror-thriller holds the distinction of being the last Kannada movie to hit the screens before the implementation of the Good and Services Tax (GST). It was backed by a British banner and Bollywood giant Eros and garnered a fair deal of attention due to the top-notch production values. The film was a remake of Nayanthara's Tamil hit Maya and featured two seemingly separate tracks, which merged towards the climax.

Rudra Tandavaa (2015)

Rudra Tandavaa was the story of a courageous young man who decides to punish those responsible for his brother’s death. It was a remake of Tamil star Vishal’s 2013 release Pandiya Naadu and lived up to the standards set by the original version. The film featured Radhika Kumaraswamy as the leading lady and proved to be an important release for her.

Chandralekha (2014)

The horror-comedy Chandralekha featured the popular hero in a new avatar and was a treat for his die-hard fans. The film, a remake of the Telugu flick Prema Katha Chitram, had a strong cast that included Shanvi Srivastava and seasoned comedian Sadhu Kokila.

Whistle (2013)

Whistle was an adaptation of the Tamil hit Pizza and received positive response from most critics due to its sincere execution and impressive production values. The cast included Pranitha, Guruprasad and Chi. Gurudutt.

