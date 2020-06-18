Chiranjeevi Sarja death: Meghana Raj remembers her 'confidante' in moving Instagram post

Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last week following a cardiac arrest, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. His colleagues from the industry offered condolences to his family, lamenting the fact that he had died "too young". Similarly, fans paid tribute to the Ajith hero, proclaiming that he would live on in their hearts. The star's wife and noted actress Meghana Raj, on Thursday, remembered her "confidante" and said that words could not describe what she feels for him.

The Punda heroine said that she experiences an “an unfathomable pain” every time she realises that he will never walk through the door again.

Meghana, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, also thanked "a piece of my soul" for leaving a gift for her and promised him that he would live on through her.

Chiranjeevi, who began his career with the 2009 release Vayuputra, acted in 20 movies during his 11-year career and made a place for himself in the industry. Most of his films were remakes of popular Tamil and Telugu movies and clicked with the target audience. He acted alongside Sudeep in the 2013 release Varadhanayaka, a remake of the Telugu actioner Lakshyam. Some of his other notable films include Aake, Rudra Tandava and Ram-Leela.

It was the 2018 release Amma I Love You that proved to be a gamechanger for the Chiru. The film, a remake of the sleeper hit Pichaikkaran, received rave reviews from critics and emerged as a money spinner. One of his final films Shivarjuna hit screens days before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coming back to Meghana Raj, she was last seen in the Kannada biggie Kurukshetra, which worked with the target audience. The film, helmed by Naganna, had a stellar cast that included Arjun Sarja, 'Challenging Star' Darshan, Sneha and Sonu Sood. She has Buddhivanta 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit Buddhivanta, in her kitty.