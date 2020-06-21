Chiranjeevi Sarja death: Meghana Raj thanks Chiru fans for their support

Sandalwood hero Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 due to a heart attack, leaving his well-wishers in a state of shock. Following this, movie buffs offered their condolences to his near and dear ones while proclaiming that he would live on through his work. The star’s wife and noted actress Meghana Raj has, now, thanked Chiru fans for sharing her grief and crying with her. She added that their support came across as a ‘glimpse of hope’ in dark times.

“The last few days have been the most difficult, agonising moments of my life. When my perfect world was shattered into a million pieces and I was drowning in sorrow, the love, support and warmth extended by my family, friends, well wishers from the film industry, but most importantly, Chiru's fans came as a glimpse of hope to hang on to (sic),” she wrote.

Meghana had previously paid tribute to Chiranjeevi and said that he would live through her. She had also thanked her for leaving with ‘a gift’ (their soon-to-be born baby). Calling him her ‘confidante’, the actress had said that she feels great pain when she realises than he will never walk through the door again.

Also Read: RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna and others condole the Sandalwood hero’s death

Chiranjeevi, who is the nephew of ace actor Arjun Sarja, began his acting career with Vayuputra (2009) and impressed a section of the audience with his performance. He subsequently starred in the remakes of Telugu and Tamil movies and carved a niche for himself. Some of his notable films include Vardhanayaka (co-starring Sudeep), Ajith, Chandralekha, Whistle and Rudra Tandava. In 2018, he starred in Amma I Love You (a remake of the Tamil sleeper hit Pichaikkaran), which did pretty well at the box office.

He was last seen in Shivarjuna, which had to be pulled out of theatres amid the coronavirus crisis. Four films, featuring him in the lead, are in various stages of production.