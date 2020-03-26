Chiranjeevi spends time with his mother amid coronavirus ‘lockdown’

Tollywood hero Chiranjeevi, who joined social media on Wednesday (March 25), shared a heartwarming photo in which he is seen spending time with his mother during the “lockdown”. He urged people to stay safe and take care of the aged amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona,” he tweeted

The tweet went viral in no time and this proved that Chiranjeevi is the ‘boss’ of the online world.

Just like ‘Chiru’, several biggies from the film world have requested the aam janta to refrain from venturing out as it might go a long way in improving things. Jr NTR and Ram Charan had recently listed the precautions to be kept in mind to stay healthy. Vijay Deverakonda too had released a similar video. The likes of Nagarjuna, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have done their bit to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 situation has brought the film fraternity to a standstill as several major production houses have delayed high-profile projects. Sooryavanshi, 83, F9, No Time to Die, Haathi Mere Saathi are just a few biggies that will not be hitting screens as planned. The shoots of films like Prabhas 20, Jersey and Radhe have been suspended to avoid mass gatherings, which might help in bringing the situation under control.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he was last seen in the much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that made an impact at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office but under-performed in the Hindi belt. The period-drama featured Tamannaah and ‘Thalaivi’ Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will next be seen in the Koratala Siva-helmed Acharya. The film, touted to be a commercial drama, marks the mass hero’s second collaboration with Kajal Aggarwal and this has grabbed a fair deal of attention. The shoot of the film was recently put on hold amid the novel coronavirus threat.