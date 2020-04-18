Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ might not hit screens this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Acharya, directed by Korala Siva. The film is slated to hit screens this year but the plan might have to be dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought Tollywood to a standstill.

The Janatha Garage director recently revealed that he is not sure whether the flick will be able to keep its date with movie lovers under current circumstances and indicated that a lot needs to be shot once things return to normal.

Acharya, touted to be a commercial entertainer with religious undertones, features Chiru in a new avatar that has the potential to take social media by storm. Given Siva’s track record, it is likely to have a strong social message as well. The film was supposed to star Trisha as the leading lady but the plan fell apart when the Lion actress quit the project citing ‘creative differences’.

Following this, the Sneham Kosam hero claimed that she had quit as she wanted to be a part of a Mani Ratnam movie. Amid this confusion, Trisha said that she was not comfortable working with a crew member of Acharya.

Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to replace ‘Lady Superstar’ and many feel that the film could help her reach new heights.

Ram Charan too is expected to be a part of Acharya but a lot will depend on whether the ‘Mega Bidda’ is able to wrap up SS Rajamouli’s Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) on time. Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he also has the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer in his kitty. The film, to be helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, is not going to be a scene to scene copy of the Malayalam version. The grapevine suggests that Allu Arjun will be playing a key role in the biggie.