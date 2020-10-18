Chiranjeevi to sign his third consecutive remake?

Actor Chiranjeevi, widely regarded as one of the biggest and celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry, is keen to star in the remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 hit Yennai Arindhaal.

According to several reports, the 'Megastar' has expressed a desire to acquire the rights to the film and tweak the storyline to suit his reel image.

Yennai Arindhaal, directed by ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, featured 'Thala' in the role of a cop and hit the right notes with its sincere presentation. It received rave reviews from a section of the audience, helping the popular hero add a new dimension to his career. It had a strong cast that included Anushka Shetty, Arun Vijay, Vivek and Trisha Krishnan.

If things work out as planned, the proposed project would mark Chiranjeevi's third consecutive remake. The Sye Raa actor would soon be beginning work on the Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The action-packed mass drama will be helmed by VV Vinayak and is likely to feature Chiru in a new avatar.

The veteran hero would also be seen in the Telugu version of the Kollywood biggie Vedalam, which incidentally featured Ajith in the lead. The remake, to be helmed by Meher Ramesh, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a taxi driver with a past. Fidaa star Sai Pallavi is likely to play the role of the Annayya's sister in the film.

Chiranjeevi will, however, wrap up work on Koratala Siva's Acharya before taking up the remakes. The Ram Charan-produced magnum opus is a commercial drama with religious undertones. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Khaidi No 150 co-star.

The film was slated to hit screens this year but that did not happen as the shoot was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming days.