Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie to have a massy introduction scene

Director Bobby is set to direct 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in an upcoming movie, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The filmmaker has now shared an exciting update about the project. According to reports in the Telugu media, the Jai Lava Kusa helmer has claimed that the biggie will have a stellar introduction scene designed to cater to 'Chiru' fans.

He added that Chiranjeevi agreed to be part of the flick after an hour-long narration as he liked the script. Bobby, who made his directorial debut with the 2014 release Power, suffered a setback when Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh under-performed at the box office. He bounced back with the Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa, which did well at the box office. His next release Venky Mama too made an impact at the box office. The project with Chiranjeevi may establish him as a force to be reckoned with.

Chiru, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Acharya. It has been directed by Koratala Siva and features the mass hero in a massy new avatar. The film will feature a strong message and several intense scenes. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and is her second collaboration with Chiranjeevi. The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Chiranjeevi is set to reprise Mohanlal's role in the Telugu adaptation of Lucifer, which will be directed by Mohan Raja. The film is likely to be 'massier' than the original version and may star Nayanthara in a key role. It was to be helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame but that did not happen. V V Vinayak was roped in to replace him but soon left the project. He is also set to step in to Ajith Kumar's shoes for the Telugu remake of Vedalam