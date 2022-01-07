'Chiru 154': Shruti Haasan to romance Chiranjeevi in his new movie?

Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi will soon be teaming up with filmmaker K S Ravindra for a mass movie, being referred to as Chiru 154, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to reports in the Telugu media, Shruti Haasan may soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite 'Megastar' in the biggie. If things go as planned, this will mark her first collaboration with the veteran.

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi shares a special connection with the Haasan family. The Gang Leader hero acted alongside Kamal in Idi Katha Kadu, the Telugu remake of Avargal. The film attained cult status and is regarded as one of director K Balachander's career. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi's younger brother, acted opposite Shruti in films such as Gabbar Singh and Vakeel Saab. The perception is that the Yevadu star will make a nice addition to the cast of Chiru 154.

Chiru, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Acharya. It has been directed by Koratala Siva and features him in a massy new avatar. The film will feature a strong message and several intense scenes. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and is her second collaboration with Chiranjeevi. The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore.

Chiranjeevi is set to reprise Mohanlal's role in the Telugu adaptation of Lalettan's Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer, which will be directed by Mohan Raja. The film is likely to be 'massier' than the original version and will star Nayanthara in a key role. It was to be helmed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame but that did not happen. V V Vinayak was roped in to replace him but soon left the project. He is also set to step into Ajith Kumar's shoes for the Telugu remake of Vedalam.

Shruti, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with pan-India star Prabhas. The actioner is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

