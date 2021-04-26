Chloé Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins Oscar for 'Best Picture'

The film explores the plight of ageing Americans who adopt a nomadic lifestyle

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 26 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 08:50 ist
A still from 'Nomadland'. Credit: IMDb

Director Chloé Zhao's critically-acclaimed movie Nomadland  won the Oscar for 'Best Picture' on Monday

(More to follow)

