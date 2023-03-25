Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: A taut thriller with consistent twists

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Hindi (Netflix)

Director: Ajay Singh

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam

Rating: 3/5

A flight attendant and a flier fall in love. A few dates and drinks later, the two are expecting their first baby.

“I’ll be the best father ever,” promises Sunny Swashbuckling Kaushal to Yami Blushing Gautam.

The next moment, the heroine hits the mall to shop for her unborn baby. But our man has to clear some debts first. A diamond heist, we are told, is the only way to pay up and protect his new nest. Yami’s stewardess job comes in handy as Sunny tries to pull off a crime 40,000 feet above the ground. But trouble arrives in the form of a few masked men who want to ‘Free Kashmir’.

And you have a heist and a hijack rolled into one.

At under two hours, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a taut thriller with a good amount of twists mid-air and on land. The flight from a Middle-Eastern city to Delhi is diverted to Kullu so that the hijackers can buy time and strike a deal with the Indian government to free a criminal.

Sunny, now nursing a broken nose, is up to more misadventures. He invites fresh punches from his capturers as he tries to get to his Rs 120-crore diamond cache stowed away on the plane.

Throw in a dirtbag politician and a human bomb, and the movie gets more masala to cover up some loose ends. But nothing is what it seems and it takes a RAW officer (Sharad Kelkar) to unknot the who’s-fooling-who puzzle. A ‘chor’ with the chops.