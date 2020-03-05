Chris Evans boards thriller 'Bermuda', Scott Derrickson to direct

Hollywood star Chris Evans is reportedly set to feature in the long gestating Bermuda Triangle thriller, Bermuda, which will be directed by filmmaker Scott Derrickson.

Sources told Variety that Skydance's film is finally gaining momentum as Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the picture.

Derrickson, who exited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in January, will collaborate with his writing partner C Robert Cargill on the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn will produce.

Derrickson will also exec produce.

No studio is currently attached to the project, though Skydance has been developing the movie since 2013. Sam Raimi was once attached to direct.

Interestingly, Raimi is now in talks to direct the Doctor Strange sequel.

Skydance had no comment on the project.