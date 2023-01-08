'The Sea Beast' sequel in the works at Netflix

Chris Williams, Netflix working on 'The Sea Beast' sequel

The sequel is one of the two projects that Williams is developing with Netflix as part of his overall content deal

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 08 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 14:54 ist
A screengrab from the movie The Sea Beast. Credit: Twitter/@netflix

Filmmaker Chris Williams has started working on a sequel to his hit Netflix animated film The Sea Beast.

Williams, who spent over 20 years working for Disney Animation on projects like BoltBig Hero 6, and Moana, had made his directorial debut with the fantasy adventure movie, which was released in 2022.

Led by a voice cast of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the film followed the story of a sea monster hunter and a young orphan girl who joins his group of sea monster hunters on their search for the elusive Red Bluster.

The sequel to The Sea Beast is one of the two projects that Williams is developing with Netflix as part of his overall content deal with the streamer, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

The other project is an original fantasy where Williams hopes to use his world-building chops to tell a story both big and small, in the tradition of The Lord of the Rings but with the attitude of The Princess Bride.

