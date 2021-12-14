Cinema has no caste or religion, only talent: Kamal Haasan

No caste, religion in cinema, only talent: Kamal Haasan

IANS
  • Dec 14 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 16:44 ist
Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI Photo

Stating that there was no religion or caste in cinema, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan said that the only qualities that one required to shine in the field of cinema were talent and interest.

Speaking at the audio launch event of 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', which has been made by a bunch of youngsters who disclosed that the idea to make the film originated from a tea shop near their college where they used to discuss cinema, Kamal Haasan said, "If you can come till here from a tea shop, I believe you can go from here to your next destination."

Pointing to the unit of the film, comprising of youngsters who had made the film, Kamal said, "The reason why they are here is not only because of friendship but also because of their interest and also the talents that they have acquired. Without that, you cannot shine here."

"There is no caste or religion here and that is the truth. Some people might deny it, but I don't care about it," he said.

"If you switch off the lights in this theatre, this here is the only religion, the one story, the one light in this darkness," he said, pointing to the screen.

"That is the reason why we are careful about what we say," he added.

Directed by Vishal Venkat, 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal' has music by Radhan and cinematography by Meyyendiran.

The film revolves around the lives of four people connected by one common incident. It features a host of actors including actor Manikandan, director K.S. Ravikumar, Ashok Selvan, Rithyvika and Bhanupriya.

