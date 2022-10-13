Amit Tandon all set to make acting debut in a dramedy

Comedian Amit Tandon all set to make acting debut in a dramedy

Although not much of the details are revealed yet, it's a project he's currently writing and will be going into production early next year

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 13 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 15:33 ist

Stand-up comic Amit Tandon is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.

Although not much of the details are revealed yet, it's a project he's currently writing and will be going into production early next year.

Sources say, "There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of dramedy. He himself was writing it, and since he come with a background of comedy and storytelling, so the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well."

"Everything is in its initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production early sometime next year."

The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled. The show will be of the comedy-drama genre.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Tandon
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

 