Comedian Amit Tandon all set to make acting debut in a dramedy

Stand-up comic Amit Tandon is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.

Although not much of the details are revealed yet, it's a project he's currently writing and will be going into production early next year.

Sources say, "There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of dramedy. He himself was writing it, and since he come with a background of comedy and storytelling, so the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well."

"Everything is in its initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production early sometime next year."

The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled. The show will be of the comedy-drama genre.