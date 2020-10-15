Common Display Picture for 11 years of 'Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja' out, Mammootty fans thrilled

Noted trade analyst and tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 14) to unveil the Common Display Picture (CDP) for celebrating 11 years of the Mammootty-starrer Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja . The poster features ‘Megastar’ in a grand avatar that does justice to his standing in the industry.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, directed by ace filmmaker Hariharan, was a period drama that revolved around the titular character’s role in the freedom struggle. It was shot against an impressive budget and hit screens on October 16, 2009. The biggie received rave reviews from the target audience and made good collection at the Kerala box office.

Also read: Mammootty starrer ‘One’ to get a direct digital release? Here’s an update

The magnum opus had a stellar cast that included Sharathkumar, Manoj K Jayan, Padmapriya and ‘Tuluva Hero’ Suman. Mohanlal served as the narrator of the film much to the delight of movie buffs. The movie was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and this helped it reach a wider audience. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan served as the narrator for the Hindi version much to the delight of a section of the audience.

The legendary Ilaiyaraaja composed the songs and the background score of the film. The songs, penned by ONV, Gireesh Puthenchery and Kanesh Punoor, gelled with the narrative and received rave reviews from all corners.

Coming back to the present, Mammootty remains the undisputed ‘Best Actor’ of Malayalam cinema. He was last seen in Shylock, which featured him in a new avatar. The star will soon be seen in the political movie One and this has piqued the curiosity for all the right reasons. The film revolves around the role of the Chief Minister and is likely to feature plenty of mass dialogues.

The Big B actor will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited The Priest, co-starring Manju Warrier. Fans are likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.