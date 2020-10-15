CDP for 11 years of Mammootty’s ‘Pazhassi Raja' is out

Common Display Picture for 11 years of 'Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja' out, Mammootty fans thrilled

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 21:42 ist
Mammootty in and as Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja/@rameshlaus

Noted trade analyst and tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 14) to unveil the Common Display Picture (CDP) for celebrating 11 years of the Mammootty-starrer  Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja . The poster features ‘Megastar’ in a grand avatar that does justice to his standing in the industry.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, directed by ace filmmaker Hariharan, was a period drama that revolved around the titular character’s role in the freedom struggle. It was shot against an impressive budget and hit screens on October 16, 2009. The biggie received rave reviews from the target audience and made good collection at the Kerala box office.

Also read: Mammootty starrer ‘One’ to get a direct digital release? Here’s an update

The magnum opus had a stellar cast that included Sharathkumar, Manoj K Jayan, Padmapriya and ‘Tuluva Hero’ Suman. Mohanlal served as the narrator of the film much to the delight of movie buffs.  The movie was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and this helped it reach a wider audience. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan served as the narrator for the Hindi version much to the delight of a section of the audience.

The legendary Ilaiyaraaja composed the songs and the background score of the film. The songs,  penned by ONV, Gireesh Puthenchery and Kanesh Punoor,  gelled with the narrative and received rave reviews from all corners.

Coming back to the present, Mammootty remains the undisputed ‘Best Actor’ of Malayalam cinema. He was last seen in Shylock, which featured him in a new avatar. The star will soon be seen in the political movie One and this has piqued the curiosity for all the right reasons.  The film revolves around the role of the Chief Minister and is likely to feature plenty of mass dialogues.

The Big B actor will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited The Priest, co-starring Manju Warrier. Fans are likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mammootty
DH Entertainment
Mollywood

What's Brewing

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

A radio by the blind, for the blind

A radio by the blind, for the blind

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Is this India's Tesla? Driverless car video goes viral

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 