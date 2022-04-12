'Company' turns 20: Ram Gopal Varma's cult movie has a rich legacy

There's no denying the fact that Company is one of director Ram Gopal Varma's finest films. The gangster drama enjoys a cult following due to its riveting screenplay and intense performances. The film helped the filmmaker consolidate his standing in Bollywood. On Tuesday, as the cult film completes 20 years, here is a look at why this was a gamechanger for all concerned.

It took the 'Satya' brand forward

Varma, who rose to fame in Bollywood in the early 90s with intense movies such as Shiva and Drohi, experimented with his image when he directed Rangeela and the comedy road adventure drama Daud, He eventually returned to the action genre with Satya, which emerged as a massive success due to its realistic yet commercially viable storyline. Company was, in many ways, a sequel to the J D Chakravarthy-starrer as the idea for it was based on information that the director gathered while working on the gangster saga. Varma wanted to incorporate information regarding police procedures in Satya but could not as it would make the film too long. This paved the way for Company. The positive response to the flick encouraged RGV to work on D, one of the finest films of Randeep Hooda's career.

Mohanlal's Bollywood debut

RGV, who previously helped Telugu star Nagarjuna carve a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with Sihva and Drohi, helped Mollywood legend Mohanlal add a new dimension to his career with Company. 'Lalettan' essayed the role of a no-nonsense cop in what was the first Bollywood film of his career, impressing fans with his impeccable performance. RGV utilised his abilities to the fullest by letting him emote to his eyes. His accented Hindi proved to be an asset for Company as it made his portrayal of 'IGP Veerappallil Srinivasan' feel more authentic. RGV and Mohanlal reunited for Aag, nearly five years after Company, but failed to recreate the magic as the Sholay-inspired movie tanked at the box office.

Best of both worlds

There is a perception that hard-hitting stories and catchy music don't really go hand in hand. RGV showed that the reality is quite different with Satya, which featured the evergreen Sapno Mein song. With Company, 'Ramu' once offered a film that was raw and commercially appealing in measure. The intelligent use of camera angles and colours gave the film a dark look and feel. Similarly, the sharp dialogues ensured that there was nothing cheesy or 'filmi' about the action. The well-composed soundtrack, on the other hand, helped the film connect with the masses, thus finding wider patronage. Gandha Hai summed up the murky side of Satya's world quite well while Khallas, filmed on Isha Koppikar, proved to a raw and sensuous 'item song' that catered to the younger audience courtesy of its 'tapori' lyrics. .

Effective execution, top-notch performances

Company, on paper, was a simple story about the tense equation between a gangster and his former protege-turned-rival. The plot exceeded its potential due to the deft writing. The screenplay explored the layered nature of the two characters, which added depth to the narrative. The perfect casting further helped the film hit the right notes. Devgn, who played the experienced Malik, internalised the character and conveyed a lot through his silence. In many ways, Company served as as precursor to his work in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and even the recent blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vivek Oberoi, who played his feisty rival, impressed fans with his raw intensity. They were ably supported by 'Lalettan' and Manisha Koirala..