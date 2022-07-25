Complaint against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for 'hurting sentiments of women'

A police complaint was registered against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on social media and "hurting sentiments of women" at large.

The complaint was registered by an NGO called Shyam Mangaram foundation at Chembur Police Station under section 67A of the IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of a woman.

“Ranveer Singh’s pictures were clicked in such manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” read the complaint.

The complained stated that actors are called ‘Nayak’ in India and have a massive following, adding that some people even worship them like gods. The NGO claims that actors can't do acts at the cost of the sentiments of the people. “We always support that there should be freedom of speech and expression that doesn’t mean that you should roam nude in the society,” it added.

Ranveer Singh had posted pictures from the photoshoot he did for an international magazine where he appeared to be completely naked. His pictures went viral on social media and garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.