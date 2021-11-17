Complaint filed in Delhi against Vir Das over monologue

Complaint filed in Delhi against Vir Das over 'Two Indias' monologue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 11:22 ist
Comedian Vir Das. Credit: Getty Images

A complaint has been filed against comedian Vir Das in Delhi, over a video that went viral in which he is seen giving a monologue about 'Two Indias.'

On Tuesday, he had issued a statement, clarifying that his comments were not intended to insult the country.

The video was posted on his YouTube channel on Monday titled, "I come from two Indias," which was part of his performance at the Kennedy Centre Washington DC.

In the six-minute video, Das talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against Covid-19, incidents of rapes, a crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests.

A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

The 42-year-old took to Twitter and posted a note, stating that his intention was to sever as a reminder that the country, despite its issues, was "great."

(With inputs from PTI)

