Contrary to rumours, Vikram is not retiring from films

A newspaper had recently reported that actor Vikram was planning to retire from films and concentrate on his son Dhruv’s career, which created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The actor’s Public Relations Officer has now dismissed the rumours and made it clear that ‘Chiyaan’ has no plans of quitting the industry.

Vikram, who became a pan-India sensation with Shankar’s I, has been an integral part of Kollywood for nearly three decades. He has starred in well received movies such as Saamy, Sethu, Pithamagan and Raavanan and has proved his mettle. In 2010, he entered Bollywood with the Mani Ratnam-helmed Raavan and added a new dimension to his career. The film, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, received mixed reviews and did not do as well as expected. He also appeared in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual David, which clicked with a section of the audience.

Some time ago, he hit a rough patch when films such as 10 Endrathukulla (dubbed in Hindi as Dus Ka Dum), Sketch and Saamy 2 under-performed at the box office. He, however, bounced back with Kadaram Kondan that fared better than expected. The thriller had an impressive cast that included Abi Hassan and Akshara Haasan of Vivegam fame. He currently has several big films in his kitty including Cobra, Mahavir Karna and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Coming to Dhruv, he was supposed to make his debut with the Bala-directed Varma, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. This, however, did not happen as the producers were not happy with the final version. The film was re-shot with a new director and released under the title Adithya Varma.

It eventually received rave reviews from all corners and clicked with the target audience. The cast of Adithya Varma included Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand.