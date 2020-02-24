'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan make an awesome pair in these new stills

Varun Dhawan, on Sunday (February 23), shared a couple of stills from his eagerly-awaited Coolie No 1 in which he is seen striking a romantic pose with young actress Sara Ali Khan. The two look good together with their crackling chemistry. The ABCD 2 star's bindass body language complements the Kedarnath heroine's feisty attitude quite well. Many feel that this reel jodi has the potential to become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Coolie No 1, directed by popular filmmaker David Dhawan, is a remake of the director's 1995 release of the same name and features Varun in a 'massy' avatar. The original version, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, enjoys a cult following and this means that the remake is a high-stakes affair.

Interestingly, Coolie No 1 is not the first remake of Varun's career. The young hero previously starred in Judwaa 2, a reboot of Salman Khan's 1997 Judwaa, and impressed fans with his antics. The film, which hit screens in 2017, featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu of Pink fame as the leading ladies. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Anupam Kher, Sachin Khedekar and Manoj Pahwa.

Coming back to the present, Varun is going through a difficult phase on the work front. His latest release Street Dancer 3D did not live up to expectations and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. The dance flick featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marked her second collaboration with the 32-year-old.

Similarly, Sara too recently suffered a big setback when Love Aaj Kal crashed at the box office after opening on a good note. The film, a 'spiritual sequel' to the 2009 hit of the same name, marked her first collaboration with upcoming actor Kartik Aaryan.

It remains to be seen whether Coolie No 1 revives their fortunes.