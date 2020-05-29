Coronavirus: Decks clear for Mumbai entertainment industry to restart

All decks are all clear for the restart of the media and entertainment industry in Mumbai subject to a comprehensive and fool-proof SOP and health protocols.

From mid-March, shootings of films, TV soaps, reality shows had come to a standstill in wake of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and lockdown.

The Maharashtra government has assured them the necessary support and assistance, according to Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA).

The entertainment industry, after last week's interaction with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday held a web meeting with Sanjay Mukherjee, Secretary, Cultural Affairs.

In a statement, IMPAA President TP Aggarwal said SOPs submitted by them is being reviewed by the government.

During the meeting, Mukherjee informed that there has been serious discussions happening in the state government for resumption of works of media and entertainment industry.

"Post-production activities should immediately start in line with all the health security norms and guidelines issued by the government," said Aggarwal.

A proper financial package will also be worked out by the state government to facilitate the entertainment industry.

The statement said the state government is also expected to call all the insurance companies to come up with new ideas for designing suitable policies in wake of COVID-19.

The entertainment industry also demanded that premises of state government should be given free of cost to producers and production houses for carrying shoots.

There should be no rentals on sets that are erected in FilmCity and lying unused due to lockdown.

In the meeting, the Producers Guild of India was represented by Apporva Mehta and Madhu Bhojwani, Western India Film Producer's Association by Sangram Shirke and Dharam Mehra, Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Meghraj Bhosale, Federation of Western India Cine Employees' representatives Ashoke Pandit and BN Tiwari and Aadesh Bandekar.