Coronavirus lockdown: Shah Rukh Khan urges people to donate money for stray animals

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday (April 17), urged people to donate money for the welfare of stray animals amid the coronavirus lockdown that has brought life to a standstill. He requested people to care for those who do not have voice and take the matter seriously.

SRK has been doing his bit to help India in the war against the COVID-19 outbreak. Some time ago, he had listed out the precautions to be kept in mind to control the situation and asked the aam janta to follow 'back to the basics' to stay healthy in what are arguably testing times.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced most production houses to delay major releases. 83, Sooryavanshi, the Vijay starrer Master, F9 and No Time to Die are just some of the biggies that failed to keep their date with movie buffs. The shoots of flicks such as Radhe, Prabhas 20 and Acharya have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings. The coronavirus crisis also affected the performance of Angrezi Medium as most governments asked theatres to close merely days after the Irrfan Khan starrer hit screens. Baaghi 3 too failed to reach its potential due to the prevailing circumstances.

Coming back to ‘King Khan’, he was last seen in the much-hyped Zero that proved to be a big letdown. The film, featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, failed to impress fans and this proved to be its downfall. Shortly, it was rumoured that he would be seen in the Vijay starrer Bigil and this created a buzz among movie buffs.

The news, however, proved to be incorrect. Some reports claimed that he would be seen in the Indian adaptation of Money Heist but he dismissed the rumours. SRK is yet to announce his next big project.