Coronavirus: Mahesh Babu urges people to respect medical workers

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after heroes in Telugu cinema today. The star enjoys an enviable fan following due to a variety of reasons. On Saturday (May 2), ‘Prince’ thanked medical workers for leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and doing their bit to protect the public. He said that putting one’s life in danger while leaving behind loved ones is not easy and urged everyone to respect corona warriors.

Reacting to reports of doctors and health workers being attacked, the Maharshi actor said that we should cooperate with ‘frontliners’ in these testing times as they are ‘our superheroes’.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill as the release dates of quite a few big movies have been pushed back keeping in mind the ‘health of the public’. No Time to Die, 83, F9, Vijay’s Master and Sooryavanshi are just some of the biggies that failed to hit screens as planned due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The shoots of movies like Radhe, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Acharyas have been suspended till further notice to avoid large gatherings. The current situation has created problems for daily wagers associated film the film industry. While the likes of Nagarjuna and Salman Khan have done their bit to help the needy, the situation is still far from ideal.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did wel at the box office but lost the perception battle to the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The action-entertainer featured the ‘Super Star’ in the role of an army officer and marked his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited SSMB27, to be helmed by Vamshi Paidiapally. He also has a movie with SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

Also read: SS Rajamouli to work with Mahesh Babu after wrapping up ‘RRR’