Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong Disney park closes again after new restrictions

  Jul 14 2020
Employees wearing protective masks stand outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park that has been closed again. Credit: Reuters Photo

For the second time this year, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing temporarily following the city's decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney officials said Monday.

Disney officials posted on the resort's website that the Hong Kong park was closing Wednesday until further notice. The resort's hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of service, Disney officials said.

The resort is closing “as required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong," Disney said on the website.

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Monday and she urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

On Monday, 41 out of 52 coronavirus infections reported in Hong Kong were locally-transmitted cases. Since July 6, Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases, with Monday's tally being the highest since March.

The Hong Kong park and Shanghai Disneyland closed in January because of the virus. Tokyo Disneyland closed the following month and Disney parks in the United States and Europe shut their doors in March. Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, as did Hong Kong Disneyland Park last month.

Two of Walt Disney World's theme parks in Florida reopened last Saturday, and the other two are set to reopen this week, despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Disneyland Paris also is welcoming back visitors this week for the first time since March. The reopening of Disney's California parks was postponed pending the issuance of state guidelines. 

