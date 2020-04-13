Coronavirus outbreak: Kartik Aaryan asks fans to refrain from self-medication

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most popular names in Bollywood, recently urged fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and refrain from trying self-medication. The young hero said that it is not possible to use a ‘one size fits all’ to deal with the situation and advised people to consult a doctor on experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star added that the aam janta should think twice before believing rumours on social media and implied that fake information must not be entertained.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the film industry and life in general to a standstill. The shoots of major movies such as Acharya, Radhe and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings. Moreover, most production houses have pushed back the release dates of quite a few biggies. The Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Sooryavanshi, Master and the Hollywood actioner F9 are a few of the flicks that will not be hitting screens as planned.

Coming back to Kartik, he was last seen in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal that opened to a good response at the ticket window. The Imtiaz Ali-helmed movie, however, failed to click with the target audience and this proved to be its downfall. The flick, a spiritual sequel to the 2009 hit of the same name, featured Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the 29-year-old hero.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee. The flim, touted to be a follow-up to the Priyadarshan-helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is an important release for ‘Rajjo’. The cast includes Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. He also has Dostana 2 in his kitty.